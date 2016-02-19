UK-EU deal on safeguards for the City of London stuck on two words

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A European Union deal that would give Britain more leeway in shaping financial rules for the City has become stuck on two words that France and Germany believe would grant London too much power.

Talks on how to regulate the City are part of bigger negotiations under way in Brussels on new EU membership terms for Britain that would keep it in the 28-nation bloc.

“Discussions revolve around two words in the text,” a European diplomat said.

The latest draft deal for Britain says regulators from outside the euro zone, such as the Bank of England in London, are to be responsible for the supervision of their own banks and markets when it comes to preserving financial stability.

But France and Germany believe this might damage euro zone financial institutions and be too favourable to the City of London, Britain’s financial centre, which generates around 10 percent of Britain’s gross domestic product.

They want to make clear that the concessions made to London will not apply to market players, such as clearing houses, and will not prevent the development of new powers for euro zone financial authorities.

The first word that Paris and Berlin have a problem with is “existing” and appears in the sentence that regulatory leeway offered to Britain is “without prejudice (..) to the existing powers of the Union institutions”.

EU diplomats are trying to convince Britain to agree to drop the “existing” because it might be interpreted as freezing the powers of EU financial authorities at their current levels, an EU official said.

The second problematic word is “markets” and is in the sentence that “the implementation of measures, including the supervision or resolution of financial institutions and markets, and macro-prudential responsibilities, to be taken in view of preserving the financial stability of Member States whose currency is not the euro, is (..) a matter for their own authorities and own budgetary responsibility.”

France and Germany want “markets” out of the document, so Britain could not claim to have won the right to supervise and close down market players.

Talks started on Thursday, continued during the night and are still ongoing. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Paul Taylor; Editing by Andrew Heavens)