FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Renault weighs UK price hikes to weather Brexit storm
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 29, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Renault weighs UK price hikes to weather Brexit storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault is considering UK price increases to counter the pound's slump since Britain voted to leave the European Union, two company sources told Reuters on Wednesday after a briefing by senior management.

Renault will likely be forced to raise UK prices to the detriment of sales, while stopping short of withdrawal from the market, Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos warned during an internal presentation this week, according to both sources.

A Renault spokeswoman declined to comment. The company last year delivered almost 130,000 cars or 8 percent of its European sales total in Britain, its 7th biggest market.

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.