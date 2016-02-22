FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Renzi says Brexit would be worse for Britain than EU
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Italy PM Renzi says Brexit would be worse for Britain than EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that should British citizens renounce their membership to the European Union in a referendum later this year, it will be worse for them than for those living in the trading bloc.

“I hope Britain remains inside the EU, but if it leaves, the consequences will be worse for British citizens than for European ones,” Renzi said during a news conference with the foreign media.

“If Great Britain leaves, the main problem will be for the UK, its businesses and its citizens.” (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.