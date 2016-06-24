FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: Russia wants EU to remain major economic power after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia wants the European Union to remain a major economic power, the Kremlin said on Friday, commenting on Britain's vote in favour of leaving the EU.

"Moscow wants the EU to remain a major economic power which is prosperous, stable and predictable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

"We have a pretty heavy burden of uneasy ties with Great Britain," he said. "We hope that in the new realities, an understanding of the need for good relations with our country will prevail." (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

