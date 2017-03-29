FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair calls on Britain to put aviation at top of Brexit agenda
March 29, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 5 months ago

Ryanair calls on Britain to put aviation at top of Brexit agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair warned that it would not be able to fly between Britain and Europe if the country did not agree a new aviation deal as part of the Brexit negotiations which will be triggered later on Wednesday.

Ryanair warned that with Britain set to leave Europe's "Open Skies" system, the country will need to negotiate a bilateral agreement with the EU to allow flights to and from Europe to continue.

"Some nine months on from the Brexit referendum, we are no closer to knowing what effect it will have on aviation," Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said.

"It's become worrying that the UK Government seems to have no plan B to maintain Britain's liberalised air links with Europe, in the absence of remaining in the "Open Skies" regime."

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

