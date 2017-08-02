FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 10:30 AM / an hour ago

Ryanair says Brexit disruption to UK-EU flights more likely

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Disruption to flights between Britain and the European Union from March 2019 is becoming more likely as Brexit talks proceed, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

"It's odds against a deal being done in advance of Christmas 2018, because it is in the Europeans' interest to not have a deal done... and all hell will be kicking off over here in the UK," O'Leary told journalists at a briefing in London.

Airlines would need a deal by the end of 2018 to be able to provide scheduled flights in March 2019, he said.

O'Leary was speaking following a meeting with Britain's transport secretary Chris Grayling, who he said was increasingly conscious of the need to conclude an aviation deal before the end of 2018.

O'Leary has been warning since January that a failure by London and Brussels to agree a new bilateral aviation deal by late 2018 could lead to a total freeze on flights between Britain and the European Union. (Reporting by Alastair Smout, writing by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

