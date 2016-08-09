FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Savills sees UK commercial profits halve due to Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Savills sees UK commercial profits halve due to Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Estate agent Savills said profits at its British commercial property business fell 54 percent in the first half of the year, hit by a referendum on EU membership, and that the vote and upcoming U.S. presidential election had hit sentiment.

Underlying profit at the firm - which operates in Britain, Asia, continental Europe and the United States - rose 11.5 percent to 42.8 million pounds ($55.58 million) in the six months to the end of June.

But commercial property was one of the first sectors to be hit after the June 23 referendum with investors pulling money from funds, forcing many to be closed.

Savills said it was not changing its full-year expectations but that "the range of potential outcomes has broadened over recent weeks." ($1 = 0.7701 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.