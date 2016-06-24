Saxo says content with current margin requirements for traders

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Leading retail foreign exchange broker Saxo Bank said on Friday it was content with the amounts customers have to deposit with them to trade as Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Earlier this month Copenhagen-based Saxo told clients to set aside 7 percent of their leveraged pound accounts compared with 2 percent previously.

Claus Nielsen, Head of Markets at Saxo Bank, said it had been the right decision to raise margin requirements before the vote. "We are content with the current margins and continue to monitor volatility closely," he said.

Saxo Bank, whose rivals include FXCM Inc Interactive Brokers Group Inc and Monex Group, is among the global top 10 in retail forex trading. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)