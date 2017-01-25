FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble warns UK against trying to become tax haven
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 7 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble warns UK against trying to become tax haven

Francesco Canepa

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Germany's finance minister on Wednesday warned Britain against trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union, saying any such attempt would go "awry".

Britain's finance minister said last week the government could cut taxes to stay competitive as international banks weigh moving some of their London operations to the continent out of fear Britain would lose access to the European Union's single market as a result of Brexit.

But Schaeuble said that any attempt to retain or attract companies with low taxes would not be tolerated.

"You can't compare Great Britain with the Cayman Islands," Schaeuble said at an event in Wiesbaden, Germany. "If a big country thinks it could have the benefits of a small country...this will go awry.

"This will not be tolerated by the rest of the world," he said. "That's why we have cooperation."

The Dutch head of the council of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem had also said earlier this week Britain would be taking a "crazy step backwards" if it opted to turn itself into a tax haven. (Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.