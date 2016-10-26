Schaeuble: Britain should observe EU rules if it wants to be part of its market

BUCHAREST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain must make observe all the rules of the European Union's single market if they want to be a part of it, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"We must tell Britain that they must choose, if they want to be a part of the (single) market then they must accept all the rules of the... market. If they do not want to accept them, then they cannot be members of the... market, I don't think we need to show too much flexibility," Schaeuble told reporters.

"We wish to minimise the damage for both the European Union and the United Kingdom. We must show cohesion in Europe and that the rules apply to everyone," Schaeuble said through a Romanian language interpreter. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)