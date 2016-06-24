FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European parliament chief expects talks soon on British exit from EU
June 24, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

European parliament chief expects talks soon on British exit from EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - European Parliament President Martin Schulz expects negotiations over Britain's departure from the European Union to begin quickly, he said on Friday after Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

"The United Kingdom has decided to go its own way. I think the economic data show this morning that it will be a very difficult way," Schulz told German television station ZDF.

"I expect that the negotiations on the exit will now begin quickly," said Schulz, who noted a fall in the pound after the referendum result and added: "I don't want the euro to experience something similar."

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin
