March 9 Autumn 2018 would be a "common sense"
date for any second Scottish independence referendum, Scotland's
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in an interview with the
BBC.
Sturgeon said she would take things forward at "the pace
that I think is right for the country" but no final decision had
yet been made on holding such a vote. bbc.in/2mDTHFa
Sturgeon, elected leader in 2014 after an unsuccessful
referendum to break away from the United Kingdom, has long said
she will seek to give Scots a second vote if they are forced
into a "hard Brexit" that would end their preferential access to
the EU's single market and free movement of labour.
The "sheer intransigence" of the British government over
Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum,
the head of the devolved Scottish government had warned last
month.
