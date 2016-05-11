FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sturgeon "reasonably confident" Scotland will vote to stay in EU
May 11, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Sturgeon "reasonably confident" Scotland will vote to stay in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, May 11 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told a news conference on Wednesday she was “reasonably confident” Scotland will vote to remain in the EU in next month’s referendum.

All five parties in Scotland’s devolved parliament support British membership of the European Union, arguing that important trade and political links need to be preserved. UKIP, which supports a British exit, did not win any seats at last week’s election for Scotland’s devolved parliament.

Sturgeon has offered the possibility of another Scottish referendum on independence if Scotland votes to stick with the EU in the June 23 referendum and Britain votes out. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)

