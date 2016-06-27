FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Scottish govt seeks wide parliamentary backing on drive to protect EU links

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, June 27 (Reuters) - Scotland’s devolved government said it will seek the widest possible backing in the Scottish parliament to keep its ties with the European Union following last week’s British vote to leave the EU.

A special motion on Tuesday would aim to give Nicola Sturgeon’s devolved government backing for “discussions with the UK government, other devolved administrations, the EU institutions and member states to explore options for protecting Scotland’s relationship with the EU, Scotland’s place in the single market and the social, employment and economic benefits that come from that,” the government said in a statement on Monday.

Calls for a second Scottish independence referendum have grown since Britain as a whole voted to leave the EU last week, despite a large majority of Scots supporting staying in the EU.

Sturgeon has described that as “democratically unacceptable”.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
