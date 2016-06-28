Scotland's Sturgeon to meet EU parliament chief on Weds -sources

EDINBURGH/BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will meet European Parliament President Martin Schulz on Wednesday as part of her efforts to maintain Scotland within the EU after the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave, sources said on Tuesday.

A large majority of Scots voted to stay within the EU in Thursday’s referendum. Sturgeon has said she will pursue all available options to maintain Scotland in the bloc and that a second referendum on Scottish independence from the UK is now “highly likely”.

A special motion at Scotland’s devolved parliament later on Tuesday will aim to give the Scottish government backing for discussions both in Britain and in Europe on options for protecting Scotland’s relationship with the EU and the single market. (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary in Edinburgh and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, editing by Estelle Shirbon)