10 months ago
Britain will leave the single market, says UK minister
October 27, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 10 months ago

Britain will leave the single market, says UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union will also mean leaving the single market, one of Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet ministers said on Thursday.

"If we are leaving the EU, we are leaving the single market," Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell told Scottish lawmakers at a special hearing on the implications of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The implications of Britain's EU exit upon its access to the bloc's 500-million consumer single-market remain unclear. Businesses and financial markets fear that if Britain loses unfettered access to the single market the economy will suffer, and fears that it may do so have sent the pound sharply lower. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

