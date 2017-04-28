FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Half of Scots don't want independence vote before Brexit - YouGov poll
April 28, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 4 months ago

Half of Scots don't want independence vote before Brexit - YouGov poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Nearly half of Scottish voters do not want another referendum on independence from the United Kingdom before it leaves the European Union, according to a YouGov poll published in The Times newspaper on Friday. According to the poll 49 percent of Scots are against a referendum being held between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of 2019 - the timetable proposed by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Some 37 percent supported this timetable, while 14 percent did not know.

A survey by Kantar, published on Tuesday, found most Scottish voters do not want another referendum.

Scots voted by a wide margin to stick with the European Union in last June's referendum, clashing with the UK as a whole which voted to leave.

Scotland's devolved government, run by Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP), says this means the country should be given a new chance to decide whether it wants to split from the UK. The central government in London opposes this. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

