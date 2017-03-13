FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Scotland to demand new independence vote before Brexit-Sturgeon
March 13, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 5 months ago

Scotland to demand new independence vote before Brexit-Sturgeon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, March 13 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would demand a new Scottish independence referendum to be held in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union have become clear.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to launch the two-year process of taking the country out of the EU. Sturgeon has previously called for Scotland to be allowed to strike its own deal with the EU after Brexit is completed. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

