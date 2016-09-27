FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scotland says wants clarity on Brexit, warns of "hard Brexit" risks
September 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Scotland says wants clarity on Brexit, warns of "hard Brexit" risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday she wanted more clarity about the British government’s position on leaving the EU and cautioned that a so called “hard Brexit” would hurt the economy.

A hard Brexit could leave Britain without a deal on preferential access to the EU’s single market and potentially grappling with soured relations with other EU members while London would impose limits on EU immigration.

“I‘m trying to be tactful here - it would be helpful to know more about the UK government’s kind of thinking,” Sturgeon said in a speech to the Institute of Directors. “As a first step, I think we would all benefit greatly from some clarity.” (Reporting by Helen Reid, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

