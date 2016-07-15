Scotland's Sturgeon says "inconceivable" for UK to block future independence vote

EDINBURGH, July 15 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday it would be inconceivable for the United Kingdom to block a second independence referendum if the devolved parliament in Edinburgh voted for it.

"I think it would be inconceivable for any Prime Minister to seek to stand in the way of a referendum if that's what the Scottish parliament voted for," Sturgeon told broadcasters after meeting new British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Sturgeon wants Scotland to stay in the EU, and Scots as a whole voted to stay in the bloc in Britain's June 23 referendum.

May told broadcasters earlier that Scots had had their chance to vote for independence in 2014, but she would not formally trigger divorce talks with the European Union until a "UK approach" had been agreed. (Writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)