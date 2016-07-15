FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Britain's May says won't trigger Article 50 until have UK-wide approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, July 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that the government would not trigger Article 50, the formal trigger of divorce talks with the European Union, until a "UK approach" had been agreed.

May, speaking after a meeting with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who has been looking at ways to keep Scotland in the bloc, said she wanted to get the best deal for the whole country.

"I'm willing to listen to options and I've been very clear with the first minister today that I want the Scottish government to be fully engaged in our discussions," May told broadcasters.

"I have already said that I won't be triggering Article 50 until I think that we have a UK approach and objectives for negotiations - I think it is important that we establish that before we trigger Article 50." (Writing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

