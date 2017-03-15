Poll shows majority of Scots would vote to stay in the UK - Survation

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A majority of voters still oppose Scottish independence, a poll by Survation showed on Wednesday, with most respondents also saying that a new referendum should not be held before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

The poll of 1,019 people found that 53 percent of people opposed independence and 47 percent backed it, once those who were undecided were stripped out. While 41 percent of Scots supported holding a referendum before Brexit, 46 percent are against.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon demanded a new independence vote on Monday before Britain completes the process of leaving the European Union. Polls have painted contradictory messages over whether support for independence is rising or falling. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)