FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Poll shows majority of Scots would vote to stay in the UK - Survation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#European Currency News
March 15, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 5 months ago

Poll shows majority of Scots would vote to stay in the UK - Survation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A majority of voters still oppose Scottish independence, a poll by Survation showed on Wednesday, with most respondents also saying that a new referendum should not be held before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

The poll of 1,019 people found that 53 percent of people opposed independence and 47 percent backed it, once those who were undecided were stripped out. While 41 percent of Scots supported holding a referendum before Brexit, 46 percent are against.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon demanded a new independence vote on Monday before Britain completes the process of leaving the European Union. Polls have painted contradictory messages over whether support for independence is rising or falling. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.