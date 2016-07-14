FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-British consumer confidence slumps after vote to leave EU
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-British consumer confidence slumps after vote to leave EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comment)

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence fell sharply following the country’s vote to leave the European Union, one for the first indicators to capture the post-referendum mood showed on Thursday.

The Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 49.4 in July from last month’s 51.2.

Britons voted to leave the European Union on June 23, a shock outcome that sent sterling to a 31-year low and sent many investors across the globe in search of safe havens.

Polling for the index began the day after the vote.

“The impact on confidence is clear to see. It is expectations for the future that have taken the biggest hit, declining to the lowest levels seen in recent years,” said Bobby Duffy, managing director of public affairs at Ipsos MORI.

”This is the pattern we’d expect to see: it’s too early for most people to experience any direct economic impacts from Brexit, but fear for the future is clearly being felt by many.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned of a hit to growth from last month’s decision. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent on Thursday to soften the blow. (Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Ross Finley/Jeremy Gaunt)

