FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU sherpas agree no Brexit negotiations until Art. 50 invoked: French source
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

EU sherpas agree no Brexit negotiations until Art. 50 invoked: French source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - European Union envoys from its fellow countries have agreed Britain will not be able to hold any Brexit negotiations before Article 50 is triggered, a French source said on Monday, a day after EU affairs negotiators known as ‘Sherpas’ met in Brussels.

“There will be non pre-negotiations with the British,” the French source said. Article 50 is the part of the EU’s Lisbon treaty that oversees an exit, and it is up to the departing country to trigger it.

The meeting of 27 envoys on Sunday to discuss Brexit was the first such meeting after Britain voted to leave the bloc, and a senior official said London’s envoy was not invited. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.