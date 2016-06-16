FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Europe must be realistic about possibility of Brexit - Slovak PM
June 16, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Europe must be realistic about possibility of Brexit - Slovak PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Europe must be realistic about the possibility that Britain will exit the European Union, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday, citing recent opinion polls that show a majority of Britons supporting such a move.

Fico told reporters he had discussed possible scenarios for after the June 23 referendum with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, noting that a broader discussion about Europe's future would be needed, regardless of how the vote came out.

Both Fico and Merkel said they hoped Britain voted to stay in the bloc. Merkel said it was clear that Britain would have a different status if it left the union, and that it then would be treated as an outsider to the domestic EU market. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

