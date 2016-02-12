FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU-Britain deal should not hamper deeper euro zone integration: Slovak minister
February 12, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

EU-Britain deal should not hamper deeper euro zone integration: Slovak minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - There is a will to reach a European Union reform deal with Britain, but any compromise should be designed to avoid hampering deeper integration in the euro zone, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday.

“The EU has 28 members today and I see this number staying the same after the UK referendum,” Kazimir tweeted.

“Whatever the compromise will be, we should not create obstacles for deeper integration of the euro zone. I‘m not a big fan of cherry picking. We are all equal in the EU club.”

Reporting by Jason Hovet

