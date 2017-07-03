BRIEF-DDM buys two portfolios in Croatia
* SAID ON FRIDAY AGREED TO ACQUIRE A DISTRESSED ASSET PORTFOLIO CONTAINING SECURED CORPORATE RECEIVABLES IN CROATIA FROM AN INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR ABOUT 21 MILLION EURO
TOKYO, July 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said on Monday its core banking unit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), has decided to set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt as it prepares for Britain's exit from the European Union in 2019.
The move is "to ensure that SMBC can continue offering banking services to clients with no disruption once the UK leaves the EU," the Japanese financial group said in a statement: bit.ly/2tgc4RR (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Declared a final dividend of 20 cents per share to all shareholders in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017