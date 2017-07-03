TOKYO, July 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said on Monday its core banking unit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), has decided to set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt as it prepares for Britain's exit from the European Union in 2019.

The move is "to ensure that SMBC can continue offering banking services to clients with no disruption once the UK leaves the EU," the Japanese financial group said in a statement: bit.ly/2tgc4RR (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)