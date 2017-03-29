FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UK car industry body says no Brexit deal is not an option
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 months ago

UK car industry body says no Brexit deal is not an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - No deal in Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union is not an option, the country's car industry body said as Prime Minister Theresa May formally triggered divorce proceedings from the European Union.

In January, May said: "I am equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain", but carmakers fear that without a formal agreement, UK-built cars would face export tariffs of up to 10 percent, risking the future of plants.

"We will continue to work with government and our European counterparts but no deal is not an option," the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Paul Sandle)

