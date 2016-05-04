SocGen CEO - bank will have time to adapt if UK votes to quit EU

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Societe Generale would have enough time to adapt its operations if Britain votes in a June referendum to leave the European Union, chief executive Frederic Oudea said on Wednesday.

“The process would be long,” Oudea said about negotiations in case of a Brexit vote, or vote to quit the EU grouping.

“There will be at least two years of negotiations on possible consequences ... for financial markets,” said Oudea.

SocGen was one of the banks that would be least affected by a UK vote to leave EU, as it had operations both in France and Britain.

“We will be very much capable of adapting to such a possible scenario, which is not the one I prefer,” Oudea told journalists during a conference call.