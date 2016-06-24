FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Sodexo boss says no major Brexit impact on businesss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Sodexo Chief Executive Michel Landel said on Friday he regretted that Britain had voted to leave the European Union but did not expect the move to have a major impact on the business of the French catering, facilities management and vouchers group.

"The exit of the UK from the European Union should not have a major and direct impact on our busineses. We are a local player and were are working with local suppliers and employees," Landel told Reuters in an e-mail statement.

Sodexo has been present in Britain since 1988 and employs 40,000 people in the country. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

