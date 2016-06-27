FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Park orders all measures to stabilise markets after Brexit
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 22, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's Park orders all measures to stabilise markets after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Monday all available measures must be taken to stabilise financial markets to minimize the fallout from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union last week.

But Asia’s fourth-largest economy retains strong fundamentals, which should help it weather the shocks from Britain’s decision, Park said at a weekly meeting with her top advisors, the presidential Blue House said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

