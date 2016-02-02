Britain free to choose own course within EU -draft

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain does not have to integrate further politically with the rest of the European Union nor can British companies or citizens be discriminated against in the EU because they use the pound, EU leaders will say this month, a draft showed on Tuesday.

In a draft decision for a summit on Britain on Feb. 18, EU leaders seek to address concerns of British Prime Minister David Cameron about his country’s relationship with the EU ahead of a referendum on Britain’s EU membership.

“It is recognised that the United Kingdom, in light of the specific situation it has under the (EU) treaties, is not committed to further political integration into the European Union,” the draft, seen by Reuters, said.

The draft makes clear that a reference in EU treaties to an ‘ever closer union’ does not mean the need for Britain to confer any more powers to European institutions.

The draft also states again that Britain, which has a permanent opt-out from eventually adopting the euro currency, does not ever have to abandon its pound sterling and that not all EU countries have the euro as their currency.

The draft also states that the substance of these statements will be included in EU treaties when they are next revised, but the text is in square brackets, meaning it has not been agreed yet and therefore might be removed or changed. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)