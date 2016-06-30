FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-S&P downgrades European Union to 'AA' after Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-S&P downgrades European Union to 'AA' after Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with EU reaction)

June 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the European Union's credit score on Thursday, citing concerns about the unity of the bloc after Britain's decision to leave, but a senior EU official said the impact would be minimal.

Standard & Poor's cut its rating to "AA" from "AA+", saying in a statement that it had "reassessed its opinion of cohesion within the EU" and that the bloc may have less budget flexibility after Britain's departure.

Some anti-EU parties across Europe welcomed Britain's vote to leave and have called for their own referenda, particularly in France.

"Revenue forecasting, long-term capital planning, and adjustments to key financial buffers of EU will be subject to greater uncertainty," the ratings agency said in a statement.

Standard & Poor's said its outlook was stable, however.

A senior EU official involved in the bloc's economic policy said the downgrade of a single agency should not affect the EU because investors take an average of all ratings on capital requirements, meaning in practice the EU retains a top-notch credit rating.

The official said Brussels had no indication that other downgrades would follow.

A spokesperson for the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, declined to comment. (Reporting by Bengaluru newsroom and Franceso Guarascio and Alastair Macdonald in Brussels, writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.