By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 20 Another snap election in Britain
could prove negative for the country's credit rating, S&P Global
said on Tuesday, adding that it may not wait before Brexit
terms are known before taking more rating action, likely to be
another cut.
S&P stripped Britain of its coveted triple-A rating after
the Brexit vote last June, downgrading it by two notches to AA
and assigning a negative outlook.
A year on, inconclusive national elections have raised the
prospect of another ballot in 2017, which S&P's sovereign
ratings chief Moritz Kraemer said would be negative for the
rating if it delayed Brexit negotiations.
"There is no time to be wasted," said Kraemer. "If we have
another hiatus with Brussels because of an election campaign
going on, then that in itself would, all other things being
equal, be negative."
Brexit negotiations started this week and need to be wrapped
up before the formal divorce in March 2019.
Asked if S&P would wait until the end of the Brexit
negotiations to take another ratings action on Britain, Kraemer
said: "No, we don't have to wait."
"We will review the UK every six months... and if necessary
more often... We will be watching the economic implications, the
implications for the public finances, the constitutional
implications like the whole Scotland situation... and things
like the currency and if it will maintain its reserve status."
Kraemer, speaking on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference
in London, said the next rating action would most likely be a
cut because of the negative outlook.
Kraemer earlier told an audience that "the stakes are
extremely high" for Brexit and the the risks "more tangible than
we see in Europe or the U.S".
NO DEAL
The Brexit strategy debate within Britain's government has
been opened up again by Prime Minister Theresa May's unexpected
failure to win a parliamentary majority in the June 8 ballot.
Some analysts have argued a likely tie-up between her
Conservatives and the DUP could ensure a softer stance because
the small northern Irish party will not support a deal that
creates a hard border with its Republic of Ireland neighbours.
But Kraemer said this uncertainty over the government's
stance only raised the prospect for negotiations finishing with
no deal - the most economically damaging outcome.
"With dependence on the DUP, a customs union is becoming a
bit more likely...But if we have a customs union then that means
Britain cannot strike trade deals with other countries and that
might create controversy with some in the Conservative party.
"It might just come to nothing, that is the risk. That is
how a hard Brexit would come about and we think that would be
very detrimental for the UK economy."
(Reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)