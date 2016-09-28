FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S&P sees slowdown but no recession for UK and euro zone after Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

S&P sees slowdown but no recession for UK and euro zone after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain and the euro zone will avoid a recession but face slower economic growth as a result of the decision by British voters to leave the European Union, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.

"In short, the sky hasn't fallen on either side of the Channel, contrary to concerns that the U.K. would soon fall into recession, precipitating a marked slowdown in the rest of the European Monetary Union," Jean-Michel Six, S&P Global Ratings' chief economist for Europe, said in a statement.

The Bank of England's decision to expand its bond-buying programme had calmed the British gilt market and S&P expected the country's housing market would have only a "soft landing" because of low interest rates.

S&P said it expected British economic growth of 1.8 percent this year, slowing to 1.0 percent in 2017 and 1.1 percent in 2018. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.