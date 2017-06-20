LONDON, June 20 S&P Global may not wait until
the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union are known
before it takes action on its rating again, most likely
resulting in another cut, its sovereign ratings chief told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The firm stripped Britain of its coveted triple-A rating
after the Brexit vote last June, downgrading it by two notches
to AA and assigning a negative outlook.
Asked if it would wait until the end of the Brexit
negotiations to take another ratings action on Britain, Moritz
Kraemer said: "No, we don't have to wait."
"We will review the UK every six months... and if necessary
more often...We will be watching the economic implications, the
implications for the public finances, the constitutional
implications like the whole Scotland situation...and things like
the currency and if it will maintain its reserve status."
Kraemer, speaking on the sidelines of a Euromoney
conference, said the next rating action would most likely be a
cut because of the negative outlook.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)