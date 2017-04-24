FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Britons buy fewer houses in Spain after Brexit vote - study
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 24, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 4 months ago

Britons buy fewer houses in Spain after Brexit vote - study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Britons are buying fewer houses in Spain since last year's vote to leave the European Union, put off by a slump in the pound and uncertainty about Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

A Spanish property association said on Monday that the British, tens of thousands of whom have retired to the sunny Mediterranean coast, are still the biggest foreign buyers of Spanish homes.

But, having accounted for more than 21 percent of purchases by foreigners in 2015, they made up just 19 percent of 2016's total, the Association of Land and Commercial Registrars said.

Before the Brexit vote, the relative strength of the pound versus the euro had contributed to the market share rising every quarter, the association said.

"Brexit had the opposite effect on currency performance. Added to the uncertainty the decision produced, this is reducing home buying from our main market."

Britons make up more than 2.5 percent of all home buyers in Spain, well ahead of the second and third-placed French and Germans who each have just over 1 percent.

Russia's share of the market also shrank in 2016, hitting 2.8 percent and continuing a steady slide since 2013, before the EU imposed sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine, when it accounted for 8.6 percent of foreign purchases.

British tourism in Spain unexpectedly hit a record last year, remaining impervious to sterling's weakness, but some emigrants are worried about losing free access to healthcare.

Reporting by Robert Hetz and Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.