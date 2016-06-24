FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish PM says EU should be reformed to focus on economy after Brexit vote
June 24, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Spanish PM says EU should be reformed to focus on economy after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union should be reformed to focus on economic growth, jobs and greater integration after Britain's vote to leave the bloc, Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.

"Now that we are finally coming out of the economic crisis, we must shift the European Union's focus towards the necessities of its people, putting the emphasis on growth and unemployment," Rajoy told a news conference.

"This result must make all (EU) member states reflect on how to strengthen ourselves more than ever to win back the vigor of the original spirit behind the European project and recover the interest, sympathy and attraction our citizens feel towards it," he said.

Rajoy also said whatever was the result of Sunday's Spanish national election, the country would remain committed to the European project.

Reporting by Angus Berwick and Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

