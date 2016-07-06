FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit should lead to reflection on future of EU - Bank of Spain
July 6, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Brexit should lead to reflection on future of EU - Bank of Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union should lead to a period of reflection on the future of the bloc, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Linde said, adding it was too early to measure its impact on the stability and economic recovery of the euro zone.

The combination of ageing populations, low productivity growth and high levels of public and private debt have limited euro zone growth capacity, prompting disenchantment and lack of confidence in the European project, he said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

