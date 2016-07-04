FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Madrid says considering tax breaks to attract UK-based firms
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Madrid says considering tax breaks to attract UK-based firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 4 (Reuters) - Madrid's regional government is considering granting tax breaks to attract banks and international firms looking to move operations away from Britain after its vote to leave the European Union, a spokesman said on Monday.

Madrid has joined other EU cities in a scramble for businesses located in London, including Frankfurt and Paris, the continent's two biggest financial centres.

The regional government is looking at introducing a more generous tax scheme for the purchase and sale of land and on capital gains on properties, the spokesman said.

"We will be looking at the tax scheme in order to bring in investments from the City (of London), always with the ultimate aim of job creation," he said, without giving more details.

Spain would also compete to host the headquarters of the EU's London-based bank regulator and the London-based European Medicines Agency, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaria told a news conference on Friday.

Madrid, where most of Spain's banks have large operations, has used tax incentives to stimulate investment before. It offered a 95 percent tax break in 2014 to firms moving to the "Corredor del Henares" industrial area in the north of the city.

"There are investors right now in Britain looking for another city to establish themselves: that city is Madrid," the head of the regional government, Cristina Cifuentes, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.