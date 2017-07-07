(Adds background, lawyer comment, Elite Insurance)
LONDON, July 7 UK-focused motor insurer St
Julians, owned by Markerstudy, is considering moving to
Gibraltar from Malta as a result of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, Markerstudy said on Friday.
A number of insurers that write insurance in Britain
operate from Gibraltar and from Malta.
If Britain loses access to the single market after Brexit,
Malta-based insurers will no longer be able to sell insurance
into Britain.
Gibraltar, in contrast, is a British overseas territory, so
those ties will continue.
"An application to re-domicile St Julians has been submitted
to the Malta Financial Services Authority in order to protect
the business and enable the insurer to continue trading with the
UK," Markerstudy said in a statement.
"The favoured proposal is to move the operation to
Gibraltar."
Markerstudy already has two insurance firms in Gibraltar
focusing on UK business, Markerstudy Insurance and Zenith
Insurance.
Nigel Feetham, partner at Gibraltan law firm Hassans, said
Gibraltar and Malta were comparable jurisdictions for insurers.
"The system of law is not entirely dissimilar and the
authorisation process and prudential regime in insurance are
also very similar," he said.
Gibraltan insurers with large exposure to the European Union
are also considering moving operations, Feetham said, with
Luxembourg and Malta the favoured locations.
However, Gibraltan insurer Elite, which last year said it
planned a move to Luxembourg as a result of Brexit, said this
week it would stop writing new business. (www.elite-insurance.co.uk/)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop and Susan
Thomas)