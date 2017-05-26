FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-Standard Life hires head of Brexit strategy
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Standard Life hires head of Brexit strategy

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Insurer and asset manager Standard Life said it has appointed Paul McGhee as the firm's head of Brexit strategy, as the firm looks to safeguard its half a million European Union customers after Britain leaves the bloc.

McGhee, formerly director of strategy at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, started work this week, a Standard Life spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report in Financial News.

"The head of Brexit strategy role was created as part of our planning for exiting from the European Union," Standard Life said in a statement.

"Paul will have senior project management responsibilities, engaging with stakeholders and taking responsibility for coordinating our company-wide preparations for Brexit."

McGhee reports to Graeme McEwan, Standard Life's chief communications officer.

Standard Life chairman Gerry Grimstone last week told shareholders the firm would likely pick Dublin for its EU hub.

Shareholders will vote next month on the firm's 11 billion pound ($14.16 billion) merger with rival Scottish fund firm Aberdeen Asset Management. ($1 = 0.7771 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.