Standard Life Investments says Brexit would be disaster for capital markets

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Standard life Investments’ chief executive said on Thursday a British exit from the European Union would be disastrous for the region’s capital markets.

“I think it would be a disaster for capital markets,” Keith Skeoch, chief executive of Standard Life Investments, told a conference.

Skeoch will take over as chief executive of Standard Life , the Edinburgh-headquartered insurer and asset manager, later this year. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)