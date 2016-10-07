Bank of England says looking into cause of sharp fall of sterling

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is investigating the cause of a sharp fall in the value of the pound in overnight trading in Asia, a spokesman for the central bank said on Friday.

"The Bank is looking into last night's fall in sterling," the spokesman said.

Traders have said they believed computer-initiated sell orders pushed the pound down steeply earlier on Friday which left the currency on track for its worst week since the Brexit vote in June.