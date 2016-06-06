Sterling falls below $1.44 after ICM poll shows "Leave" camp ahead

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Sterling fell below $1.44 on Monday after another poll showed those campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23 were gaining support, adding to growing investor anxiety over the vote.

The pound fell 0.9 percent to $1.4374, having traded at $1.4441 before the ICM poll was published. The euro rose 0.65 percent to 78.87 pence

The weekly online poll showed voters favoured Britain leaving the EU by 48 percent to 43 percent. Last week’s ICM online poll put “Leave” ahead by 47 to 44 percent.

Earlier on Monday, sterling hit a three-week low against a basket of currencies and against the dollar after two polls showed that the “Leave” campaign was gaining ground.

Polling firm TNS said on Monday that the campaign to get Britain out of the EU had a 2-point lead over the “Remain” campaign, while a YouGov poll for ITV showed the “Leave” campaign had a 4 point lead.

Bookmakers shortened their odds on Brexit in response, with betting website Betfair putting the chances of a vote to leave at 30 percent on Monday. The odds put the chances of Brexit at around 27 percent at the start of last week. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)