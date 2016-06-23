FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sterling reverses course, falls after narrow Remain win in Newcastle
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

Sterling reverses course, falls after narrow Remain win in Newcastle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Sterling slid sharply, falling two cents against the dollar from a 2016 high above $1.50 after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of Newcastle showed only a marginal vote to keep Britain in the European Union.

Newcastle had widely been expected to show a stronger backing for Remain, and the slender margin cast doubt on an earlier nationwide opinion poll that pointed to a 52-48 percent win for Remain.

Sterling fell as low as $1.4804 against the dollar, wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above $1.50 for the first time this year on the back of the initial YouGov poll. It was last trading at $1.4834. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.