a year ago
Sterling falls more than 6 cents to below $1.44 after Sunderland vote
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Sterling falls more than 6 cents to below $1.44 after Sunderland vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Sterling plunged against major currencies on Friday after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of Sunderland showed a stronger-than-expected vote in favour of taking Britain out of the European Union.

Sterling fell as low as $1.4351 against the dollar, more than wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above $1.50 for the first time this year on the back of an earlier YouGov opinion poll.

That poll suggested Britons had voted 52-48 percent to stay in the EU.

In extremely volatile and illiquid trading, sterling was last quoted at $1.4560.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by William Schomberg

