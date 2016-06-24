FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stocks could fall 15 pct in "next few days" -Exane
June 24, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

European stocks could fall 15 pct in "next few days" -Exane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas forecast a fall of up to 15 percent on European stocks in the coming days following Britain's shock voting result to leave the European Union.

"Given the recent 'Remain'-leaning polls and subsequent risk rally, the UK's vote to leave is a nasty shock for markets this morning," Exane's strategists wrote in a note.

"We see potential for 10-15 percent downside to European equities over the next few days as a higher risk premium drives multiple compression. We would discourage selling should markets fall materially beyond this," they added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
