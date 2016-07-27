FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Germany's DAX recoups all of its losses post-Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 27, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Germany's DAX recoups all of its losses post-Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark DAX equity index climbed on Wednesday to recoup all the losses incurred during the broader stock market pullback that followed Britain's shock vote in June to quit the European Union.

The DAX was up 0.8 percent at 10,326 points in early session trading. That marked the first time it had breached the 10,300 level since June 23 - the day before the result came through showing Britain had voted in favour of "Brexit" to quit the EU.

The DAX had closed on June 23 at 10,257 points, but then slumped by 10 percent over the course of June 24 and June 27. It ended just below that 10,257 point level on July 25.

The index is up around 12 percent from that low point in June, but still down around 4 percent so far in 2016. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.