FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's "In" camp sees lead shrink ahead of EU vote - Survation poll
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#European Currency News
June 21, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

UK's "In" camp sees lead shrink ahead of EU vote - Survation poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union has lost some of its lead over the rival "Out" camp ahead of Thursday's EU membership referendum, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday.

The Survation poll, which was conducted for spread-betting firm IG, put support for "In" at 45 percent ahead of "Out" on 44 percent, IG said.

Survation's previous poll, for the Mail on Sunday newspaper and published late on Saturday, had shown "In" ahead of "Out" by 45-42 percent.

The new Survation poll was conducted by telephone on June 20, IG said. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.